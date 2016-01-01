Overview

Dr. Eric Mier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Mier works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Pediatrics in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.