Dr. Eric Mier, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Mier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Dr. Mier works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Pediatrics in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Pediatrics
    1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Puncture Aspiration
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Eric Mier, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295716132
    Education & Certifications

    • U Conn/Conn Chldns Med Ctr
    • U Conn
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Primary Care
