Dr. Eric Meshulam, DPM
Dr. Eric Meshulam, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lombard, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 202, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9004
2
Elmhurst Memorial Elmhurst Clinic303 W Lake St, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-9004
Dr. Meshulam is extremely pleasant and friendly and very thorough with his explanation of your problem. He is prompt and courteous, with a good sense of humor. He also provided options to resolve the problem and offered his recommended solutions. I was very impressed with his competence and his bedside manners were outstanding. His cortisone injection was less painful and more successful than previous ones I had with a different podiatrist. I would highly recommend scheduling an appointment with him if you have any foot related issues!
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1720427040
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Meshulam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meshulam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meshulam has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meshulam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meshulam speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Meshulam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meshulam.
