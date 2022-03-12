Dr. Eric Mendeloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendeloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Mendeloff, MD
Dr. Eric Mendeloff, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Congenital Cardiac Surgery. They graduated from UCLA School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 436-0466Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Congenital Heart Surgery Center7777 Forest Ln Ste B115, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
I don't remember much, been 11 years...almost 12...but still amazed at how this dr saved my kid! My son is doing great, you'd never know he had heart surgery at a week old. Thank you sir, don't know what I'd do without my son.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- UCLA School of Medicine
- Congenital Cardiac Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
