Podiatry
Dr. Eric Meehan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. 

Dr. Meehan works at South County Foot & Ankle in Warwick, RI with other offices in Westerly, RI and Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South County Foot & Ankle
    1087 Warwick Ave, Warwick, RI 02888
  2. 2
    Westerly Radiology Associates Inc.
    116 Granite St, Westerly, RI 02891
  3. 3
    Shoreline Podiatry LLC
    24 Salt Pond Rd Ste E1, Wakefield, RI 02879

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Sever's Disease
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 26, 2021
    Dr Meehan and his were very pleasant. The doctor spent a lot of time with me and explained everything in words I understood. He was gentle and caring. I would recommend his practice to everyone who needs the service he provides.
    About Dr. Eric Meehan, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1023295631
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Meehan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Meehan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Meehan has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meehan on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meehan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

