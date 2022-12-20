Dr. Eric McMillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric McMillan, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric McMillan, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Turlock, CA. They completed their fellowship with Orthopedic Research Of Virginia
Dr. McMillan works at
Locations
Renewal Medical Clinic1069 E Hawkeye Ave Ste C, Turlock, CA 95380 Directions (209) 353-2993Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Emanuel Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service. Great receptionist. Dr. Mcmillan explained everything in a clear and concise manner.
About Dr. Eric McMillan, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1831189307
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Research Of Virginia
- Ft. Worth Affiliated Hospital
- Fort Worth Affiliated Hosps|Ft. Worth Affiliated Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMillan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMillan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McMillan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McMillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McMillan speaks Spanish.
205 patients have reviewed Dr. McMillan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMillan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.