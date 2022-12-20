Overview

Dr. Eric McMillan, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Turlock, CA. They completed their fellowship with Orthopedic Research Of Virginia



Dr. McMillan works at McMillan Institute of Regenerative Orthopedics, PC in Turlock, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.