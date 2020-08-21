Dr. Eric McGill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric McGill, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric McGill, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McGill works at
Locations
-
1
General Surgery-Faris Road890 W Faris Rd Ste 310, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-8300
-
2
General Surgery-Patewood200 Patewood Dr Ste B260, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGill?
Dr McGill is not only very skilled as a surgeon but he has the best bedside manner I have ever experienced! John vdl
About Dr. Eric McGill, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1639118193
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Meml Hospital
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGill works at
Dr. McGill has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McGill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.