Dr. Eric Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Mayer, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Mayer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Center for Urology1521 8th Ave Ste 201, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-2599
-
2
Capital Health - PC Newtown3 Penns Trl, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (609) 303-4460Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Capital Health - Urology Specialists2 Capital Way Ste 407, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 303-4460Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Capital Health Medical Center-hopewell1 Capital Way, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (609) 730-1966
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
I have been in Dr Mayer's care for rising PSA since 2007. Finally, after holding cancer at bay for 10 years, it did show up. Doctor Mayer explained the scary numbers, and how they pertained to me. He put the data into perspective. He is a pioneer in Robotic surgery. He is upbeat and friendly while being serious about treatment and explaining things, answering question. I have been cured and owe it in large part to Dr Mayer and his staff and expertise. It is also nice when you like your doctor.
About Dr. Eric Mayer, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326054990
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.