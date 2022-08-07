Dr. Eric A Marvin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric A Marvin, DO
Overview
Dr. Eric A Marvin, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Marvin works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Neurosurgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 224-5170Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Neurosurgery - New River Valley901 Plantation Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 224-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Marvin is very thorough when explaining your options of care. Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Eric A Marvin, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1407016082
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marvin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marvin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marvin.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Marvin can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.