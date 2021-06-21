Dr. Eric Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Martin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Fairchild Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Providence Medford Medical Center, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Locations
Urology Associates of Southern Oregon Llp2900 Doctors Park Dr Ste 100, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 772-6600
Southern Oregon Medical Clinic537 Murphy Rd Ste B, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 772-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent caring Doctor.
About Dr. Eric Martin, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760587372
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
