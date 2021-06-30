Overview

Dr. Eric Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Rush Presby U Hosp/ St Lukes Med Ctr



Dr. Martin works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.