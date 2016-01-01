Overview

Dr. Eric Marshall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Marshall works at Gerald Family Care in Washington, DC with other offices in Bowie, MD and Glenarden, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.