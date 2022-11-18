Overview

Dr. Eric Marsh, MD is a Dermatologist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.



Dr. Marsh works at Forefront Dermatology - Pleasant Prairie East in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Berwyn, IL, Hudson, WI, New Richmond, WI and Osceola, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.