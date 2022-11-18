See All Dermatologists in Kenosha, WI
Dr. Eric Marsh, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (87)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Marsh, MD is a Dermatologist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Marsh works at Forefront Dermatology - Pleasant Prairie East in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Berwyn, IL, Hudson, WI, New Richmond, WI and Osceola, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Eric Marsh
    8501 75th St Ste J, Kenosha, WI 53142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 269-1418
  2. 2
    Dr. Eric Marsh
    3253 S Harlem Ave Ste 1A, Berwyn, IL 60402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 787-0369
  3. 3
    Dr. Eric Marsh
    1610 Maxwell Dr Ste 210, Hudson, WI 54016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 350-8311
  4. 4
    Dr. Eric Marsh
    1656 Dorset Ln Ste 400, New Richmond, WI 54017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 350-8310
  5. 5
    Dr. Eric Marsh
    2600 65th Ave, Osceola, WI 54020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 350-8309

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 18, 2022
    Went very smooth from begining to end.
    Mark Sherfinski — Nov 18, 2022
    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508853185
    Education & Certifications

    • National Capital Consortium/Nnmc
    • Naval Hosp/Us Navy
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
