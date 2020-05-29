See All Plastic Surgeons in Concord, CA
Dr. Eric Mariotti, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Mariotti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Mariotti works at Eric Mariotti, M.D. in Concord, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eric Mariotti, M.D.
    2222 East St Ste 310, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 685-4533
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Large Breasts
Liposuction

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eric Mariotti, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053389205
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Louisville-Chief Resident Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Mariotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mariotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mariotti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mariotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mariotti works at Eric Mariotti, M.D. in Concord, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mariotti’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariotti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mariotti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mariotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mariotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

