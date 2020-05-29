Dr. Eric Mariotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mariotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Mariotti, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Mariotti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
Eric Mariotti, M.D.2222 East St Ste 310, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 685-4533Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was ALWAYS greeted the minute I walked in the door, even if the staff was busy with another client or on the phone. A wave and a smile or a head nod acknowledging I was there. I cannot think of a time that I ever had to wait beyond my appointment time.
About Dr. Eric Mariotti, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053389205
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville-Chief Resident Plastic Surgery
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- University Of California, Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mariotti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariotti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mariotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mariotti speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariotti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mariotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mariotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mariotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.