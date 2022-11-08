Overview

Dr. Eric Margolis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Margolis works at New Jersey Urology in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.