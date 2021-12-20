Dr. Eric Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Mandel, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Mandel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Mandel Vision211 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 734-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mandel and his team have completely changed my life for the better. I am extremely thankful for the successful Lasik surgery I had this month. This surgery was difficult for me because of my anxiety but Dr. Mandel and all his team are professionals and helped me through the process with nothing but positivity and good energy. If I could describe Dr. Mandel in one word it would be impressive. He is an expert in Lasik and has a great personality and because of this I chose his as my doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Mandel for anyone who wants to see perfect without contact lenses/glasses. Again, I am extremely grateful for meeting such incredible people and getting the gift of being able to see perfectly from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to sleep.
About Dr. Eric Mandel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1891793535
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Lenox Hill Hospital, Department Of Ophthalmology
- New York University Veterans Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Sophie Davis Center For Bio-Medical Education
- Ophthalmology
