Overview

Dr. Eric Mallico, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Mallico works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Paraesophageal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.