Overview

Dr. Eric Mallack, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Mallack works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.