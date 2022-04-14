Dr. Eric Mallack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Mallack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Mallack, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We have been impressed with Dr. Mallack’s professionalism and excellent bedside manner. He is extremely thorough, compassionate and we never feel rushed during our appointments. His multidisciplinary approach is invaluable to us given our child’s rare diagnosis. While he is obviously on top of research, he is also very humble and never condescending.
About Dr. Eric Mallack, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
