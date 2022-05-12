Dr. Eric Makhni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Makhni, MD
Dr. Eric Makhni, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (800) 436-7936Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 5:00pmSunday6:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside14500 Hall Rd Ste 201, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 247-2688
Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine690 Amsterdam St, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 651-1969
Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 319-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Makhni was awesome. Our son is on a college scholarship for baseball. He is a left handed pitcher. Sadly, he tore his UCL and required Tommy John’s surgery. Now 5 months later he has started his throwing program and is his way to being back on the mound next spring.
About Dr. Eric Makhni, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Rush University Medical Center - Shoulder, Elbow, Sports Medicine
- Columbia University Medical Center - Orthopedic Surgery
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
