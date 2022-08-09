See All Family Doctors in Morro Bay, CA
Dr. Eric Maher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Morro Bay, CA. 

Dr. Maher works at Medical Clinic at Morro in Morro Bay, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic at Morro
    685 Morro Ave Ste C, Morro Bay, CA 93442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Eric Maher, DO

  • Family Medicine
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1487094280
Education & Certifications

  • Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Maher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maher works at Medical Clinic at Morro in Morro Bay, CA. View the full address on Dr. Maher’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

