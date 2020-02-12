Dr. Eric Mager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Mager, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Mager, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgery Group PC650 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 536-5858
-
2
Atlantic Dermatologic Associates Llp444 Merrick Rd Ste LL2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 599-4498
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had post-weight loss skin removal surgery last week with Dr. Mager. He did both a tummy tuck and a breast lift at the same time in the surgical center in the Great Neck office. I had never had surgery other than laparoscopic so the idea of having such large incisions really scared me. So did the idea of the pain!! I arrived at the surgical center and was so nervous. Immediately, Dr. Mager, the nurses Joanne and Eileen, and Scott the anesthesiologist made me SO at ease that I was actually laughing all the way into the operating room and smiling ear to ear as I went under. And when I woke up, their kindness and compassion were second to none. I am now one week post-op. Never had any pain (only slight discomfort) and stoped pain meds after only 48 hours. Dr. Mager has already seen me twice to ensure smooth sailing through the healing process. While I know it’ll take months to see the “final results”, I can say without a doubt that Dr. Mager and his staff are the best of the best!
About Dr. Eric Mager, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mager has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mager has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.