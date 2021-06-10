See All Plastic Surgeons in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Eric Joseph, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (144)
31 years of experience
Dr. Eric Joseph, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph works at Joseph Ear, Nose, and Throat, P.C. in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Joseph Otolaryngology PC
    1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (131)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 10, 2021
    Made me comfortable and procedure was pain free
    — Jun 10, 2021
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558462556
    • Rw Johnson And Umdnj
    • SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph works at Joseph Ear, Nose, and Throat, P.C. in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Joseph’s profile.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

