Dr. Eric Lullove, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Lullove, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Primary Care and Foot and Ankle Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Eric J. Lullove Dpm PA4855 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B6, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (561) 989-9780
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Lullove is very knowledgeable, attentive, creative, decisive, energetic, and honest. He spends so much time with me and explains my options in plain language. Doctor Lullove validates my pain, listens to my problem and treats me with professional courtesy. He takes my input seriously and works with me. Dr. Lullove truly cares about his patients. I would highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Eric Lullove, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1104811744
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Primary Care and Foot and Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lullove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lullove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lullove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lullove speaks French and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lullove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lullove.
