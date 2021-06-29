Dr. Eric Lui, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lui, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Lui, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Locations
Eastern Rehabilitation Network1025 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 547-0616
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 2, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 547-0616
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1559 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 547-0616
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went today for fractured toe Dr Lui set it in the office. Very friendly and professional explained everything to me. His MA is a keeper. I would recommend him to anyone that needs this type of dr
About Dr. Eric Lui, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1033155163
Education & Certifications
- The Center For Reconstructive Foot Surgery
- University Hospitals Of New Jersey
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lui speaks Chinese and Spanish.
