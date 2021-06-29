Overview

Dr. Eric Lui, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wethersfield, CT. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Lui works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Wethersfield, CT with other offices in Plainville, CT and South Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.