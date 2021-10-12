Overview

Dr. Eric Luedke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Luedke works at SHARP REES STEALY - FROST STREET NO in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.