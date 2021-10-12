Dr. Eric Luedke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luedke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Luedke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Luedke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Sharp Rees Stealy - Frost Street No8010 Frost St Fl 2, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 939-8350
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Luedke listen to me from my very first visit. It was so refreshing to have a doctor listen to my history. He took excellent care of me the day of my surgery.
About Dr. Eric Luedke, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1609074822
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luedke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luedke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luedke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luedke has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luedke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Luedke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luedke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luedke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luedke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.