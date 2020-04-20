Overview

Dr. Eric Lough, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Lough works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.