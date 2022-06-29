Overview

Dr. Eric Loudermilk, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Loudermilk works at PIEDMONT COMPREHENSIVE PAIN MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC in Greenville, SC with other offices in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.