Dr. Eric Lonseth, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Lonseth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Lonseth works at Lonseth Interventional Pain Centers in Metairie, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lonseth Pain MD Apmc
    4213 Teuton St, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 327-5857
  2. 2
    Baton Rouge Office
    7855 HOWELL BLVD, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 327-5857
  3. 3
    Metairie/New Orleans Office
    720 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 327-5857

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Eric Lonseth, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073559357
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California San Francisco
    Residency
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Internship
    • Tulane Univesity Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Lonseth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lonseth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lonseth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lonseth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lonseth has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lonseth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lonseth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lonseth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lonseth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lonseth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

