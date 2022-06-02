Dr. Eric Lonseth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lonseth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lonseth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Lonseth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
1
Lonseth Pain MD Apmc4213 Teuton St, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 327-5857
2
Baton Rouge Office7855 HOWELL BLVD, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Directions (504) 327-5857
3
Metairie/New Orleans Office720 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70005 Directions (504) 327-5857
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Lonseth for nearly 2 years now. He’s very thorough and compassionate. I appreciate he and his staff for their care and dedication to their patients.
About Dr. Eric Lonseth, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1073559357
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- University of California, San Francisco
- Tulane Univesity Medical Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
