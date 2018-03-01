Dr. Eric London, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. London is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric London, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric London, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2725 Capitol Ave Dept 402, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 262-9404
Sutter Medical Center Sacramento2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-1333ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good, treats patients with respect. Answers questions.
About Dr. Eric London, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. London has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. London accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. London has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. London has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. London on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. London. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. London.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. London, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. London appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.