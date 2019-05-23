Dr. Eric Loman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Loman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Loman, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Brick, NJ.
Dr. Loman works at
Locations
Shore Renal Care1617 Route 88 Ste 101, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-1903
Neptune Dialysis Center2180 Bradley Ave, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-2725
Shore Renal Care551 Newman Springs Rd Unit 2, Lincroft, NJ 07738 Directions
Physicians' Surgicenter LLC1 Plaza Dr, Toms River, NJ 08757 Directions (732) 505-0637
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
A newer younger doctor who is very professional and knowledgeable. Gives precise information and the testing required to confirm his diagnosis. He spent plenty of time with me and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Eric Loman, DO
- Nephrology
- English
- 1952662140
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loman has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
