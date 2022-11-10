See All Rheumatologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Overview

Dr. Eric Liu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Liu works at Beverly Hills Wilshire Primary & Specialty Care in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Beverly Hills Specialty Care
    8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 102, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 987-4025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Eric Liu, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265816698
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eric Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Liu works at Beverly Hills Wilshire Primary & Specialty Care in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Liu’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

