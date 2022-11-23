Dr. Eric Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Liu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Columbia University of College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
-
1
Practice1800 N Williams St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0389MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Dr Lui is a wonderful person & Doctor who is very good at making his patients feel comfortable and mentally positive about procedures coming up soon. He has made me feel ready for all the procedures I have gone through already. I wouldn’t trade him for anyone else at this point in time.
About Dr. Eric Liu, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1174763031
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health, MD|Uppsala University, Uppsala Sweden
- Columbia University of College of Physicians and Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Neuroendocrine Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.