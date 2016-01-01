Dr. Eric Liotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Liotta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Liotta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie Stab Lavin Family Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eric Liotta, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1700048139
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Rush University Medical Center
- Ohio State University College of Medicine
- Neurocritical Care and Neurology
