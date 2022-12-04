Dr. Eric Lindberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lindberg, MD
Dr. Eric Lindberg, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California (Los Angeles) and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Orthopedic Associates, LLC4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 550, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-6600
- Rose Medical Center
3rd visit with Dr. Lindberg; he is always efficient, but never makes me feel rushed, is thorough and very pleasant. This was my first joint injection, and was surprised at how painless it was. Front office staff is also pleasant, efficient, and easy to work with
About Dr. Eric Lindberg, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1972604916
- Balance Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center
- LAC-Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Med Center
- University of California (Los Angeles)
