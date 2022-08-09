Dr. Eric Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Harbor Medical Offices2720 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5192Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
Dr Lin, and his FNP Genevive have been amazing. I had issues with my balance, severe stiffness in my feet, legs, & thighs before the surgery. After Dr Lin reviewed my CT Scan, MRI, and other tests, he told me that I needed back surgery. Dr Lin did a great job and took a personal interest in me as he visited me for four days following my back surgery. I’m recovering and hope to have a better quality of life after my full recovery. I trust him 100% as he had performed two additional surgeries over the past eight years on my lower back and neck areas.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
