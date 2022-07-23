See All Cardiologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD

Cardiology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Lieberman works at Tenet Florida Physician Services - South FL Heart Institute in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amarnath Vedere, MD
Dr. Amarnath Vedere, MD
4 (60)
View Profile
Dr. Adel Sidky, MD
Dr. Adel Sidky, MD
8 (11)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Heart Institute
    5035 Via Delray, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 637-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?

    Jul 23, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Lieberman for approximately 13 years and found him to be an excellent Dr. I have 5 stents, a fib, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. The Dr has guided me over the years which included several stress tests. I strongly recommend Dr. Lieberman.
    David J Zuckerman — Jul 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lieberman to family and friends

    Dr. Lieberman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lieberman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD.

    About Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437184322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Miami, Miami, Fl
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lieberman works at Tenet Florida Physician Services - South FL Heart Institute in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lieberman’s profile.

    Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.