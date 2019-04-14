See All Rheumatologists in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD

Rheumatology
3.7 (12)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Lieberman works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8640
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Familial Mediterranean Fever Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 14, 2019
    There weren’t very many people waiting when I arrived but a lot when I left. Dr. L reviewed ALL my medical records, asked a lot of questions, answered my and my husband questions. He examined me and we discussed options until the bloodwork and xrays are done. Went right downstairs had my blood work and my x-rays done, made me a follow up appointment and steroid script to try and I’m hopeful. Dr. L said he will find out if it is MCTD,lupus, RA,fibro,degenerative discs, I was dx/w.Really like Dr.L
    — Apr 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD
    About Dr. Eric Lieberman, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275522252
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lieberman works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lieberman’s profile.

    Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

