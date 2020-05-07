Dr. Liben has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eric Liben, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Liben, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Liben works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Broadway, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 234-1891
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liben?
Dr. Liben is truly an amazing Doctor. He is thorough, compassionate, and wants to get to the root of the problem, Not just brush it off. You don't feel like just another number. He takes time and is patient with you. I had another Doctor before, who took time with each patient. She has retired. But, Dr. Liben supersedes her. I even prayed for another Doctor that was good & close by. Went online and there he was 3 minutes away. Really just thought about the 3 minutes...Lol. My first visit blew my mind. He made you feel like you knew him all your life. So so thorough, caring and kind but Firm. I just wish there were more doctors like him. And Georgia is an amazing person as well. She also, is kind, understanding and her professionalism is impeccable. They indeed make an awesome team.
About Dr. Eric Liben, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1336183888
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liben works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Liben. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.