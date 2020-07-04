Dr. Eric Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Li, MD
Dr. Eric Li, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They completed their fellowship with Melbourne Institute Of Plastic Surgery
Dr. Li works at
CA Aesthetics10430 S De Anza Blvd Ste 170, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 888-7943
CA Aesthetics555 Knowles Dr Ste 218, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 883-7943Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I feel so lucky to have Dr. Li as my surgeon! I went to Dr.Li to ask for a second opinion for my breast reconstruction surgery. He explained and showed me all types of case he had performed, which convinced me that I could count on him. It was a wise decision to choose Dr. Li and avoided more suffering. I’m happy with the surgery result!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Cantonese and French
- 1780030478
- Melbourne Institute Of Plastic Surgery
- McMaster University / Faculty of Health Sciences
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Li has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li speaks Cantonese and French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.