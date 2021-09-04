Dr. Eric Lewis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lewis, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eric Lewis, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pueblo West, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Pueblo Ankle and Foot Care729 E Spaulding Ave, Pueblo West, CO 81007 Directions (719) 543-2476Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pueblo Ankle and Foot Care1619 N Greenwood St Ste 300, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 543-2476Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
We are so very blessed to have Dr. Lewis for our doctor! He is so professional, kind, Caring, listens to our concerns, and has a super bedside manner! We think the world of him.
About Dr. Eric Lewis, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, French
- 1104181148
Education & Certifications
- SSM DePaul Health Center Saint Louis, Missouri - Podiatry
- Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - D.P.M.
- Colorado State University (Pueblo) - B.S. Biology
