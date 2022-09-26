Dr. Eric Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lewis, MD
Dr. Eric Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Magnolia Regional Health Center and North Mississippi Health Services.
Lisa Taylor the Imaging Center499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste G1, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
- North Mississippi Health Services
Very knowledgeable Great bedside manner All staff are wonderful Shows true concern Top quality care
About Dr. Eric Lewis, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043229990
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
