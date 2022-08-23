Dr. Eric Levens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Levens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Levens, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from The University Of Texas Dental Branch-Houston.
Dr. Levens works at
Locations
-
1
Shady Grove Fertility - Virginia8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 500, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (301) 340-1188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Guardian
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Intergroup
- Kaiser Permanente
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levens?
We switched to SGF after a poor outcome and experience with Dominion. Dr. Levens was realistic, but also confident we'd be successful and he was right--babe born July 2022. He was professional, yet also treated me like a human. IVF is emotionally (and financially) taxing, but I never felt like "just" another patient. Honestly, every member of the SGF team was wonderful--front desk staff, phlebotomists, technicians, nurses. If you're reading this review, then you are likely struggling to conceive. I feel for you. It is incredibly exhausting and you'd probably give anything for a successful outcome. It's okay to take a break and regroup. I wish you the best of luck and if you decide to engage Dr. Levens as your doctor, I think you will be happy with your experience.
About Dr. Eric Levens, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1033275995
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health National Institute Of Mental Health
- University of Florida
- The University Of Texas Dental Branch-Houston
- Indiana University, Bloomington
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levens works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Levens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.