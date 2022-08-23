See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Eric Levens, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eric Levens, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from The University Of Texas Dental Branch-Houston.

Dr. Levens works at Shady Grove Fertility - Virginia in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shady Grove Fertility - Virginia
    8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 500, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 340-1188

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 23, 2022
    We switched to SGF after a poor outcome and experience with Dominion. Dr. Levens was realistic, but also confident we'd be successful and he was right--babe born July 2022. He was professional, yet also treated me like a human. IVF is emotionally (and financially) taxing, but I never felt like "just" another patient. Honestly, every member of the SGF team was wonderful--front desk staff, phlebotomists, technicians, nurses. If you're reading this review, then you are likely struggling to conceive. I feel for you. It is incredibly exhausting and you'd probably give anything for a successful outcome. It's okay to take a break and regroup. I wish you the best of luck and if you decide to engage Dr. Levens as your doctor, I think you will be happy with your experience.
    JSW — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Levens, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033275995
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institutes Of Health National Institute Of Mental Health
    • University of Florida
    • The University Of Texas Dental Branch-Houston
    • Indiana University, Bloomington
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Gynecological Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

