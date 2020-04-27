Dr. Eric Levander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Levander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Levander, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Dr. Levander works at
Locations
-
1
David M Wolff MD9009 Beverly Blvd Ste 105, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 499-4644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levander?
I've been seeing Dr Levander for several years, and I can honestly say he helps me tremendously. I've been to a number of therapists over the years, and while they were all fine people, until the last one referred me to Dr. Levander, I wasn't making much progress. He listens, observes and helps. Sometimes I push back when its uncomfortable to hear things, but they are things I need to hear.
About Dr. Eric Levander, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1992736904
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levander accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levander works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Levander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.