Overview

Dr. Eric Leung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Leung works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.