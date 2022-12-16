Dr. Eric Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Leung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leung?
Excellent so far. Have seen him two or three times. He was persistent in appealing the ct scan when it was turned down by Cigna. Nice, gentle, and kind person, and knowledgable. Very happy with him so far.
About Dr. Eric Leung, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1063703429
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
