Overview

Dr. Eric Lerche, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lerche works at Genesys Reg Mdcl Ctr Pdtrc Mdcn in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.