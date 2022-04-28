Overview

Dr. Eric Lentsch, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Lentsch works at Head and Neck Specialists in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.