Dr. Eric Lentsch, MD
Dr. Eric Lentsch, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.
Head & Neck Specialists9228 Medical Plaza Dr, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 574-5693Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- Trident Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lentsch removed my thyroid he talked me through the process made me feel very comfortable before the surgery begin.. He gave me my life back and I’m so thankful for his hard work on my neck.. Best Surgeon Ever..
About Dr. Eric Lentsch, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lentsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lentsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lentsch has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lentsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lentsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lentsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lentsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lentsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.