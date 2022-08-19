Dr. Eric Leland, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Leland, DO
Overview
Dr. Eric Leland, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH.
Dr. Leland works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine West2651 W Market St Ste 2, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 864-4488
-
2
Summa Health Medical Group Internal Medicine - 55 Arch St.55 Arch St Ste 1B, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 375-3315
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leland?
Dr. Leland has been so amazing. I have been dealing with a significant amount of weight gain due to menopause. Dr. Leland came to me with a "let's figure this out and what can we do" attitude instead of the typical, " That's just normal for some women" or " you need more exercise". He listened to my concerns without making me feel rushed and has an excellent bedside manor. If you're looking for a breath of fresh air give Dr. Leland a try. Let's not forget the EXCELLENT office staff. Every time I call they are attentive and caring. When you come into the office you are always greeted with a smile (under the mask) and a friendly word!
About Dr. Eric Leland, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1255865101
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leland accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leland works at
Dr. Leland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.