Dr. Eric Leland, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eric Leland, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. 

Dr. Leland works at Pioneer Physicians Network in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine West
    2651 W Market St Ste 2, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 864-4488
  2. 2
    Summa Health Medical Group Internal Medicine - 55 Arch St.
    55 Arch St Ste 1B, Akron, OH 44304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 375-3315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Western Reserve Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Leland has been so amazing. I have been dealing with a significant amount of weight gain due to menopause. Dr. Leland came to me with a "let's figure this out and what can we do" attitude instead of the typical, " That's just normal for some women" or " you need more exercise". He listened to my concerns without making me feel rushed and has an excellent bedside manor. If you're looking for a breath of fresh air give Dr. Leland a try. Let's not forget the EXCELLENT office staff. Every time I call they are attentive and caring. When you come into the office you are always greeted with a smile (under the mask) and a friendly word!
    Lisa — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Eric Leland, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255865101
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
