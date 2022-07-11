Dr. Eric Lehnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lehnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lehnes, MD
Overview
Dr. Eric Lehnes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Lehnes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates413 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 416-4313
-
2
Ocean Gynecological and Obstetrical Associates475 Highway 70 Ste 101, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 416-4413
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lehnes?
Simply THE BEST! I’ve been seeing Dr Lehnes for several years now.
About Dr. Eric Lehnes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396787875
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lehnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lehnes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lehnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehnes works at
Dr. Lehnes has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lehnes speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.