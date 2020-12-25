Overview

Dr. Eric Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Thinh T. Le Dpm Inc. in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.