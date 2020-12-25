Dr. Eric Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eric Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Thinh T. Le Dpm Inc.1238 E Arrow Hwy, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 982-0099
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've had medical issues for 3 years now and Dr Lee is the best I've seen so far! He takes time to listen and seems to truly care about how I'm feeling and what the best options are for me. I've never felt rushed or disregarded. I'm very please with how I'm treated and feel confident that he has my best interest at heart. I always look forward to my appoiments with him. He's a very decent man who seems to actually care about me and my conditions. I don't feel like I'm just a number. It's nice to feel important for a change.
About Dr. Eric Lee, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1760481808
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Rheumatology
