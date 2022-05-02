Dr. Eric Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eric Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Spinal Care Institute15000 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 848-0888
- 2 284 Foam St Ste 28, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 372-3228
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been going to Dr. Lee for a number of years now, and his practice is efficiently operated from the office management aspect, and he is a fine doctor. He is very observant, listens well, answers questions in a manner intelligible to those of who are not doctors, and is highly knowledgeable. He genuinely cares about his patients, listens well, and is skillful with procedures. I recommend him without reservation.
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649564410
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
