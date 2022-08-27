Overview

Dr. Eric Lee, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

